Sparrows thrive in cities, but need our help

Conservation efforts underway in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

World Sparrow Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: House sparrows, once a rare sight in cities, have adapted remarkably to urban life. These chirpy birds have learned to coexist with humans, finding nesting spots wherever possible.

The nostalgic call of sparrows brings back childhood memories for many residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, their populations have declined in recent years.

Citizen initiatives take flight

Sanjay Dalvi of the Pashupakshi Bachav Abhiyan has been a champion for sparrows for over a decade. His organization provides food, water, and shelter to these birds, including creating and installing clay pots in schools, bus stands, and public areas.

Life care animal welfare association joins the cause

Another local organization, the life care animal welfare association, recently distributed 1,000 earthen pots to schools and citizens for hanging on trees. This initiative, called ‘Jal Sanjeevani Unhala Vyapasthan,’ aims to create a sparrow-friendly environment while promoting environmental awareness.

Sparrow Conservation: A community effort

Experts emphasize the importance of sparrow population counts to identify areas with higher concentrations and nesting sites. Here are some key suggestions for encouraging sparrows in your area:

-Advocate for mandatory nesting provisions in building plans, particularly when renovating structures.

-Plant trees and fruit trees in public spaces.

-Provide nesting boxes, food, and water sources in your home or garden. Sparrows feed on grass, seeds, grains, and insects. Clay pots filled with water are particularly helpful during hot summers.