Special camp on November 6;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Various individuals and organizations across the district regularly submit petitions and complaints to ministers and government offices. To address all such pending matters, a special grievance redressal camp will be held across all tehsil and sub-divisional offices in the district on Thursday, November 6, District collector Deelip Swami announced during a meeting with department officials on Wednesday.

This special campaign, titled “Niptara Takrarinchi” (Resolution of Complaints), will cover all grievances received up to October 27, 2025. Local-level officials, including circle officers and village revenue officers, will participate in the drive. The collector instructed officials to follow up on complaints, contact complainants directly, and resolve issues within the legal framework. The outcome must be recorded, and written communication should be sent to complainants once their matters are resolved.

Officials present at the meeting included RDC Janardan Vidhate, DSO Pravin Phulari, Deputy collectors Devendra Katke, Eknath Bangale, Sangita Rathod, and Sangita Sanap.