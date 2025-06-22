Special drive against rickshaws with ₹25,000 e-challan dues: 21 seized, fines worth Rs 1.26 lakh imposed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city traffic police have taken action against rickshaw drivers with high-value pending e-challans. As many as 1,303 rickshaw owners, each with outstanding dues of over Rs 25,000, have come under the scanner.

A special task force was formed under the leadership of assistant commissioner of police (traffic) Dhananjay Patil. The team was headed by PSI Munde from City Traffic Branch-2, along with eight police constables. Between June 19 and June 21, the team conducted a focused enforcement drive. Action was taken against 104 rickshaws, with fines totaling Rs 1.26 lakh imposed. Of this, Rs 42,700 has been recovered so far. Additionally, 21 rickshaws with long-pending dues were seized during the operation. Police officials said the drive was part of the ‘One State, One E-Challan’ system to improve road safety and curb revenue losses. Authorities highlighted that repeated traffic violations not only endanger public safety but also cause major financial loss due to unpaid penalties.