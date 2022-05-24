Special lecture on ‘Parliamentary Democracy & Edu’

Aurangabad, May 24:

Vilasrao Deshmukh Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will host a special lecture on ‘Parliamentary Democracy & Education’ at Mahatma Phule at noon on May 25 as part of Vilasrao Deshmukh’s birth anniversary.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside while veteran thinker and litterateur Ulhas Pawar will be the chief speaker.

MLC Rajesh Rathod and Senator Dr Jitendra Dehade will be the chief guest. The registrar and the director of the Study Centre have appealed to all students, teachers and researchers to participate in the lecture.