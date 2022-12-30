Special prayers at midnight in temples, gurdwaras, churches

Hanuman Chalisa recitation by ISKCON, special prayers in Church

Aurangabad: The tradition of welcoming the New Year at religious places along with family and community members has now started in Aurangabad. On December 31, citizens will gather in temples, gurdwaras, churches and offer special prayers to welcome new year.

Citizens welcome the New Year with great enthusiasm. Instead of going to a party, the trend towards gathering at the respective religious places and celebrating the New Year by reciting the name of God and distributing sweets is becoming more popular.

Balaji Temple, Rajabazar

Akhand Ramayan recitation (Path) has been organized by Balaji Bhajani Satsang Mandal at Balaji Temple in Rajabazar. The recitation will start from 5 am on Saturday and will continue till 5 am on Sunday.

ISKCON-VECC Warud Phata

A musical Hanuman Chalisa recitation will start from 3 pm on Saturday at ISKCON-VECC on Jalna road near Warud Phata. The recitation will continue till 12 midnight and then the programme will conclude with the welcome of the New Year.

Gurdwara Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Langar Saheb

A special religious programme has been organized at Gurdwara Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Langar Sahib in Sindhi Colony area on the night of December 31, for the last nine years. This year also the programme will be held on Saturday from 9.45 pm to 12.30 midnight. Kirtan by Bhai Amarjit Singh will be followed by Kirtan by Bhai Gurmeet Singh (Delhiwale). The Ardas and Prasad will be distributed.

Christ Church, Cantonment

The new year will be welcomed with a midnight special prayer at the Christ Church in the cantonment area. Bishop Rev MU Kasab and Priest-in-charge Rev RP Rathod, assistant priest Rev SS Battise will be present.

Get together at Paithan Gate

A religious programme is being organized by the Paithangate traders association. Muslim businessmen and employees of the area have planned the event at Paithan Gate parking lot. Maulvi will provide religious guidance followed with lunch.