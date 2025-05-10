Special program on Narasimha Chaturdashi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

ISKCON Madhuvan center will host a special program for Narasimha Chaturdashi on Sunday. A morning Narasimha Mantra chanting will be held from 10 am to 11 am for the morale of soldiers at the border. In the evening at 6.30 pm, a Pralhad Narasimha Katha will be narrated by Lokmanohar Prabhu, followed by kirtan, aarti, and Mahaprasad distribution. Dr. Ramesh Ladda, Vinod Bagadia, Dr. Santosh Madrewal, Madhav Munde, Kalpana Bagadia, and other have urged devotees to attend in large numbers.