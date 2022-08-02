Special ‘Rakhi envelope' by DoP on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

On the occasion of Rakhi Pounirma celebrated on August 11, the Department of Posts (DoP) has made special Rakhi postal envelopes available for sale. These envelopes will be available for sale at all major post offices in the district and under Aurangabad zone.

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, many sisters send rakhi to their brothers who live far away. To make the Raksha Bandhan special for them, the DoP has been providing a separate special Rakhi envelope for many years. This special envelope has a printed ticket of Rs 5 and the envelope costs Rs 10. In the digital age, Rakhi received in person brings a smile on every brother’s face. This adds more sweetness to the sister-brother relationship. This has led to a growing demand for special envelopes.

The postmaster general has ordered special arrangements for the registration of special envelopes available in all the major post offices under Marathwada and Khandesh. The rakhis will be delivered in time through Speed Post, in India as well as abroad. Special instructions have been given to all postal offices under Aurangabad zone to distribute Rakhi letters and packages on time. All the citizens have been urged to take advantage of this envelope, by the postmaster general's office.