Special registration campaign for unorganised & gig workers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, has started a Special Campaign for the registration of workers of all unorganised sectors through the eShram portal.

The workers from 340 unorganised sectors, including agriculture, animal husbandry, dairy, domestic and commercial drivers, bidi workers and porters, can register and get access to different social security benefits.

The last date of registration for gig and other sectors workers under the drive is September 5. Those to whom income tax and provident fund are applicable have been excluded from the campaign.

The age limit for registration is 18 to 59 years and this registration can be done at the nearest Common Service Centre or by visiting the e-Shram website on mobile.

Deputy Commissioner of Labour (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Nitin Patankar has appealed to platform and unorganised workers to register as much as possible in the special registration campaign.