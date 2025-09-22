Special round for 1.50 L vacant seats of 11th admission

Chhatrpaati Sambhajinagar: More than 1.50 lakh seats of 11th admissions remained vacant even after the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) and additional rounds across the State.

So, the Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) decided to implement the special round.

The registration of new junior colleges started on Monday and quota seats were restored.

The intake of junior colleges was also increased today. New students can register for admission up to 5 pm on September 23.

The aspirants who passed or received ATKT in the supplementary SSC examination can register and correct in part I. They can also fill part II of the application form.

It is mandatory for the candidates to include at least 5 out of 10 Higher Secondary Schools in the preference list.

The students must visit the allotted college and confirm their admission on September 24 and 25.

The Education Department said that students should log in to check allotment details, upload remaining documents, and proceed with admission at the allotted Junior College.

The Department said this is the final opportunity for admission to the students.

There are 21.59 lakh seats in the State's junior colleges for the current academic year. Of them, 14.85 lakh registered in the online admission process for 11th grade. More than 13.33 lakh students secured admission while around 1.50 lakh seats are still vacant, even after multiple admission rounds.