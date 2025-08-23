Special round of 11th admission to begin on Aug 25

Supplementary exam passed & ATKT candidates eligible to apply

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department will display vacant seats for the ‘Special Round’ round of 11th admissions on August 25. The seats will be allotted for the round online and candidates will get a message through SMS on August 29. The cut-off list will also be released on the same day.

Box

Supplementary exam passed?ATKT can apply

Those students who have passed the supplementary examination or obtained ATKT in SSC can correct parts I and II of the application form and give a maximum of 10 options on August 26 and 27 in this round.

Box

--Students to check their login for allotment details

--The selected students will have to report to the junior colleges and confirm admission on August 29 and 30 (up to 6 pm)

--The colleges will have to verify the details and documents before giving admission