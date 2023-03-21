Special Taraweeh prayers in Ramzan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is some good news for Muslim devotees as special Taraweeh prayers has been arranged at Al Bukhari Hall (old State Talkies) in Shahgunj during the holy month of Ramzan.

The Namaz-e-Esha will be held at 10 pm, while Namaz-e-Taraveeh will start at 10.15 pm.

The special prayers will be led by two Hafiz, who will recite three 'paras' of the holy Quran, daily from Chand Raat till the first 10 days (first Ashara) of the holy month.