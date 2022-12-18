Specially-abled children enjoy bird watching at Sukhna

Children delighted after observing birds of various species

Aurangabad: Special children enjoyed bird watching organized by Nisarga Mitra Mandal at Sukhna lake recently. A photography and bird watching workshop for special children of 'Aarambh Autism Center' was held at Sukhna lake.

Nature lover Kishore Gathadi guided the programme held in collaboration with Indian Red Cross Society. Bird lover Kiran Pardeshi introduced the students to the birds. In all, 34 types of domestic and migratory birds including seagull, river tern, black winged stilt, open bill stork, glossy ibis, black-headed ibis, wagtail, painted stork, sandpiper, barn swallow, eurasian wigeon, bar-headed goose, plover, little stint, garganey ducks, pintail duck, common crane, Osprey and Comb ducks were spotted by the children. Ambika Takalkar, director of the initiative, said that the children will get useful knowledge from this initiative. Pragya Deshpande, Gopal Deshmukh, Vijayashree Jaibahar, Ashwini Vandhekar, Shoaib Shaikh, Chandrakala Misal took efforts. Siddesh Rewalkar, Kiran Joshi, Saad Sheikh, Danish Sheikh, Prasad Gayke, Aryan, Nitik Jaiswal and others were present.