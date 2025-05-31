Spectrum Academy

MIT Vishwapeeth University

MIT Vishwapeeth University has a campus at Kegaon, Solapur, located on the Solapur-Dhule highway. It has a School of Computing offering degree programs including B.Tech, BCA, MCA, BBA, MBA, B.Design, and B.Pharm. Admissions are also open for the first private college in the private sector, ‘MIT College of Railway Engineering and Research.’