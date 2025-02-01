Speeding bus kills Pedestrian

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man was killed on the spot when a speeding city bus struck him while he was crossing the road. The incident occurred at around 11 am on Saturday near the Shivneri Hotel, close to Karmad village, on the Jalna-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway.

The deceased has been identified as Raju Uttam Landge (35, Golatgaon, currently residing in Shekta Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Teshil). While crossing the road near Shivneri Hotel, Landge was struck by the city bus (MH 20 EL 3868) at high speed. The bus ran over him, causing severe injuries. Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and transported him by ambulance to GMCH. After examination, the doctors declared him dead. Raju Landge is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. The police have taken the city bus driver into custody. PSI Rajendra Bankar, Dadasaheb Dhawle and Amol Markwad are conducting further investigations.