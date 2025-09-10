Speeding bus runs over retired veterinarian

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A speeding bus transporting industrial workers ran over a retired veterinary doctor on Wednesday (September 10) around 2 pm in front of Jigisha School, near the Cidco Police Station. The deceased has been identified as Dr Divakar Prabhakar Pathak (77, N-7, Cidco).

Police said, Dr. Pathak had gone to a relative’s house to attend a Pitrupaksha programme on Wednesday. He was returning home on his two-wheeler when, near Jigisha School, a company bus (MH-20 GC 9854) hit him at high speed. The collision was so severe that Dr. Pathak was thrown off his bike and fell onto the road. He sustained fatal head and chest injuries and died on the spot.

After the accident, the bus driver fled the scene. On receiving information, Cidco Police Inspector Kundankumar Waghmare, Bhimrao Shevage, and other personnel rushed to the spot. With the help of citizens, Dr. Pathak was taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body was later sent to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem.

A case has been registered against the bus driver at Cidco Police Station, and further investigation is on.