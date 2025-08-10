Speeding car crashes into scooter; youth injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding car collided forcefully with a scooter in front of Saragaurav Housing Society, Wadgaon Kolhati, on Friday, injuring a young man. The incident occurred in the Cidco Mahanagar-1 area of Waluj. Avinash Pandey was riding the scooter when the driver of a white car (MH-20-GK-1635) negligently drove at high speed and hit him. Police have registered a case in connection with the accident.