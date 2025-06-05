Speeding car kills man, injures wife in Padegaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding car hit a motorcycle carrying a couple early Thursday morning on Padegaon Road, killing 65-year-old man on the spot and leaving his wife critically injured.

The deceased has been identified as Maksud Beg(65) and his wife Shamina Beg. The couple, residents of the Kasambari Dargah area, was on their way to Parbhani to attend a family function. They had planned to park their two-wheeler at the railway station and continue by train. Around 5.30 am, as they neared the Hanuman Temple via Nagar naka, a car (MH-20-EL-1522) rammed into their bike at high speed. The impact flung both victims onto the road. Locals rushed them to government medical college and hospital(GMCH), where doctors declared Maksud Beg dead due to severe head injuries. His wife remains under treatment. The driver fled the scene, abandoning the car. Police later seized the vehicle and registered a case, confirmed assistant police inspector Vivek Jadhav. Maksud Beg is survived by two sons and a daughter.

(Photos of the bike, car, and deceased accompany this report.)