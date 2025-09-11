Speeding car kills motorcyclist near Jayakwadi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 55-year-old motorcyclist lost his life late Wednesday night after a speeding car rammed into him from behind on the Paithan–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway.

The accident took place at 11.30 pm on the bridge over the left canal of Jayakwadi, near Katpur Phata. The deceased has been identified as Devidas Halikar(Shivanagar Narla, Paithan0.

Halikar, who worked in a company at the Paithan Industrial Estate, was returning home on his motorcycle (MH-20-CD-2079) when a car (MH-16-BZ-6482) coming from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar towards Pathardi hit him. He sustained severe injuries in the collision. The car driver abandoned the vehicle on the spot and fled. MIDC Paithan police rushed to the scene and moved Halikar to hospital, but he died on the way. A postmortem was conducted at the Government Hospital, Paithan, on Thursday. Police have seized both vehicles and registered a case. The investigation is underway under police personnel Kartarsingh Singal and Ankush Rahtwad.