Speeding car kills one biker, injures another; driver still on the run

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A reckless driver ran over two friends riding a motorcycle, killing one and critically injuring the other. Five days after the accident, the driver remains untraced, leaving the victims’ families furious at the Mukundwadi police.

The deceased, 60-year-old Prakash Bhivsane of Sanjaynagar, died after a speeding car (MH-19-BU-2727) hit him and his friend Kailas Gulab Prasad on 21 November around 11 pm near the airport wall. The impact flung Bhivsane’s motorcycle under the car. Locals rushed the injured to a hospital, but Bhivsane died within hours, while Prasad remains in ICU.

Crash was horrific; Car front completely destroyed

Eyewitnesses said the car was moving at such a high speed that it flung the bikers far after hitting them. Another biker was also hit. The car’s front was completely crushed in the collision. Mukundwadi police seized the car at the scene, but the driver had fled.

No progress in five days

A complaint was filed by Bhivsane’s son, and a case has been registered against the car owner, Makasare from Sangharshnagar. Despite five days passing, Mukundwadi police have made no significant effort to trace the driver. Shockingly, the police claimed that, even with eyewitnesses present, they could not identify who was driving. Prasad’s family has threatened to stage a protest outside the police station if the driver is not arrested.

