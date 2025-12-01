Speeding car rams into auto; 2 killed on the spot; In a horrific crash, passenger thrown

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A speeding car rammed into a six-seater autorickshaw on the Mondha Naka flyover, killing a 22-year-old man and a five-year-old girl on the spot, around midnight on Saturday. The impact was so severe that the young man was flung out of the rickshaw and fell from the flyover onto Jalna Road below, dying instantly. Four others were injured in the accident.

According to eyewitnesses, six persons were travelling in the autorickshaw (MH-20-EK-4557) from Akashvani towards Kranti Chowk. While crossing the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Flyover at Mondha, a speeding car (MH-20-GQ-0221) hit the rickshaw from behind. The collision hurled one passenger off the flyover near Sindhi Colony, resulting in his death on the spot. A five-year-old girl also died instantly. The deceased have been identified as Akhtar Raza (22) and Zahra (5), residents of Juna Bazar.

Hearing a loud crash and seeing a person fall from the flyover, nearby autorickshaw drivers rushed to the spot. The injured were taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital in autorickshaws, while some drivers rushed onto the flyover to assist. Sheikh Sharek and his friends said they helped shift the injured to hospital.

After the accident, the car overturned and came to rest facing the opposite direction. Jawaharnagar police rushed to the spot and closed one side of traffic on the flyover, police constable Ravindra Shinde said.

Following the accident, three young men and three young women who were in the car fled the spot, police said. The car is reportedly registered in Kushalnagar.