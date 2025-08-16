Speeding container rams Eicher truck, two-wheeler on Paithan Highway

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A major accident was averted on Friday night when a speeding container rammed into a stationary Eicher truck and a two-wheeler on the Paithan Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway near the sugar factory area, Jayakwadi.

The two-wheeler was completely crushed, while both heavy vehicles suffered damage. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Around 10.30 pm, Eicher driver Arjun Misal of Mudhalwadi, Paithan, was repairing his truck (MH-27-BX-8227) with the help of a two-wheeler’s headlight when a container (RJ-14-GO-7155) coming from Bidkin lost control and crashed into the vehicles. Police constables Ankush Rahtwad and Rameshwar Pandit of MIDC Paithan station rushed to the spot, cordoned off one side of the highway, and cleared the damaged vehicles with a crane to restore traffic.