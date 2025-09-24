Speeding container truck kills elderly woman in Gangapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An elderly woman died after being hit by a container truck at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Gangapur city on Wednesday (September 24) around 7.30 pm. The deceased has been identified as Satyabhama Radhakrishan Jadhav (71, Samtanagar in Gangapur).

According to reports, Satyabhama Jadhav was walking from the above Chowk towards Jijau Chowk along the Vaijapur Road when a container truck, turning from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar towards Vaijapur, hit her with force.

Locals immediately rushed to help and, with the help of ambulance driver Sagar Shejwal, took the severely injured woman to the sub-district hospital in Gangapur. However, doctors declared her brought dead. The post-mortem examination will be conducted on Thursday morning, after which the last rites will be performed.

She is survived by one son, two daughters, a daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that the streetlights on this stretch were not functioning, leaving the area in darkness. Taking advantage of the poor visibility, the container driver fled the scene. CCTV footage from a nearby shop captured the offending vehicle. Police are conducting further investigation.