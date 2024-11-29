Speeding Hywa truck knocks down minor boy in city limit

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a tragic incident, a speeding Hywa truck transporting stone rubble crushed to death a pillion rider on a motorcycle, near Roplekar Chowk, on Friday at 10.30 am. Meanwhile, the rider also fell off the spot and sustained grave injuries.

The riders were maternal uncle and nephew in relations. The name of deceased nephew is Faizan Abdul Rahman Shaikh (15, Fort Compound, Mahim West, Mumbai), while the name of the injured uncle is Shaikh Salim Shaikh Gani (28, Jinsi).

Faizan is a resident of Mumbai and completed his education till 10th standard. He has been staying in the city for the last few months. He was helping his uncle in his welding business and also learning the threads of the profession.

Faizan and Salim were going to their site on the motorcycle (bearing number MH 20 GU 9149). While they were proceeding towards Roplekar Chowk from Amarpreet Chowk, the speeding Hywa truck (number MH 20 EL 4723) dashed the motorcycle from its left side. The front wheel of the truck dashed the bike. As a result, Faizan fell and was pulled under the rear wheels of the truck. He was crushed to death, while the rider Salim also fell off and sustained severe injuries. The alert citizens rushed the injured Faizan to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), however, the doctors declared him dead on examination.

Meanwhile, the area residents held the truck driver and alerted the Jawaharnagar Police about the accident. The police inspector Ashok Sharmale reached the accident spot. He held the driver and also seized the truck. The police booked the truck driver Rajendra Kachru Petare (Chinchole in Phulambri tehsil) and arrested him.

Ban on heavy motor vehicles in the city after 8 am

There is a ban on the entry of heavy motor vehicles into the city after 8 am. However, by obtaining permission from the municipal corporation or other office, heavy vehicles can move in the city. The truck had permission to transport stone rubble in the vehicle.

Earlier, an accident took place on Thursday night in front of the Police Commissioner’s office, where three young children were hit by a vehicle. While this incident was still fresh, another accident took place on Friday, where a high-speed vehicle ran over the motorcyclist in the morning.