Speeding jeep knocks down 55-yr-old woman in Sawangi

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a tragic accident, 55-year-old Alka Bhauasaheb Dahihande (Sawangi) lost her life after being hit by a speeding four-wheeler. The accident took place on November 5 at 4 pm near Shri Ram Nursery on Sawangi-Phulambri Road. This marks the sixth death from hit-and-run incidents in just six days, since November 1.

Alka's family resides in the Sawangi area. On November 5, she was standing at a place near the house to cross Sawangi-Phulambri road having heavy traffic. When she was waiting on the roadside, a speeding vehicle (MH 12-UM-1315) transporting cash from an ATM centre, coming from the Samruddhi Highway, collided with her. The vehicle's driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.

The impact of the collision threw Alka a considerable distance, leaving her severely injured. Local villagers rushed to her aid and took her to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries before reaching the hospital. Her body was cremated in the Sawangi area after the post-mortem on Wednesday.

Alka's Family

Alka's family lives together in a joint family setup. Her husband, Bhauasaheb, and his brother, Bhanudas, live in a joint family. They are involved in agriculture and dairy sales. Her nephew Rameshwar runs a business making various types of windows. Alka's two children are currently pursuing their education.

Speeding continues even after exiting Samruddhi Highway

The area where the accident occurred is located at the junction of the Samruddhi Highway, where vehicles enter the city. Despite vehicles leaving the Samruddhi Highway, they continue to maintain high speeds. The road here is narrow, causing many drivers to lose control, which has led to frequent accidents. Residents of Sawangi have requested the authorities to take necessary measures to prevent further incidents.