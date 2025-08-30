Speeding mini-bus knocks down 10-yr-old boy on Paithan highway

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic accident, a 10-year-old boy died on the spot after a speeding mini-bus hit him in Dhorkin area on Paithan-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Highway, on Saturday at 9 am. Meanwhile, the siblings of the deceased (brother and sister) escaped unhurt in this accident. The deceased has been identified as Pappu Pandit Bhosale (Pardhivasti in Takali Paithan).

Police said, “ Pappu along with his siblings was begging alms in front of a hotel in the Dhorkin area on the above highway. While on their way home, the trio was crossing the busy road. In this attempt a speeding mini bus of a travel agency (MH 43 H 3337) hit Pappu, who died on the spot. Incidentally, the siblings (brother and sister) escaped from the accident.

Acting upon the information, the police reached the spot and with the help of locals, Pappu was rushed to the government hospital in Paithan. The medical officer on duty declared him dead on examination. The police had seized the accident vehicle. On the complaint of the deceased’s father Pandit Bhosale, the MIDC Paithan police has registered a case against the driver. Pappu leaves behind a family comprising parents, one brother, one sister and grandparents.