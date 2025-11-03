Speeding scooter hits young biker

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young biker was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding woman on a scooter who failed to use the indicator. The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on September 26 near Pardeshi Heights in the Osmanpura area.

The collision left the youth with severe injuries to his face, hands, and legs. He vomited and lost consciousness after the impact. Based on a complaint filed by Shaikh Aman (21, Osmanpura, a case has been registered at the Usmanpura police station on Saturday.