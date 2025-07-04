Speeding teacher rams three vehicles, mows down six at temple; one dead, five critical

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding car mowed down six pedestrians in front of the Kala Ganpati temple in the N-1 area after colliding with three vehicles on Friday. One person died on the spot, while five others were critically injured.

The driver, Prashant Eknath Magar (31), a resident of N-1 and a private tutor, was reportedly returning home after his morning tennis session. Around 8 a.m., he lost control of his car near Sakolkar Hospital and went on a collision spree first hitting a two-wheeler, then crashing into two more motorcycles, and finally running over devotees gathered near the temple steps.

Morning routine turns into tragedy

The deceased has been identified as Gunaji Laxmanrao Shewale (70), a devoted temple volunteer for over 15 years. His wife, who sells flowers near the temple, is among the critically injured. Other victims include senior citizens and devotees who had gathered for the morning darshan.

Eyewitnesses say the chaos unfolded within seconds. “First came the sound of crashes, then screams. People ran in all directions. It was like a scene from a nightmare,” said a vendor near the temple gate.

Out-of-control car mounts temple steps

According to police, Magar had purchased the car just three months ago. He was driving along the service road from Pyramid chowk towards the temple when he began swerving erratically. After hitting the first bike, instead of stopping, he accelerated and struck two more. Temple CCTV footage revealed chilling visuals of the car hurtling toward the steps. A woman was the first to be hit she was flung into the path of another vehicle, which ran over her leg. That driver did not stop either. Moments later, three pedestrians were tossed onto the temple steps after being struck by the bonnet of Magar’s car. Among them were Vikas Samadhane (50) and his wife Manisha (40), who were standing near the footwear stand. Vikas attempted to pull his wife aside, but the vehicle was too fast. It climbed the temple steps, breaking the iron railings and damaging the speed and parking signage.

Victims rushed to hospitals

Locals immediately rushed the injured to nearby hospitals. Manisha and Vikas were later shifted to a private medical facility. Ravindra Bhagwantrao Chaube (65) was admitted to GMCH, while Shrikant Prabhakar Radekar (60) was treated at a private hospital.

Decades of service cut short

Shewale and Chaube were well-known figures at the temple, both serving for over 15 years. Shewale, who managed parking and general temple security, had followed the same morning routine for years reaching the temple by 7 am. His death at the very steps he guarded shocked the community. Radekar, too, was a regular volunteer during temple events.

Senior officers visit crash site

Top officials, including deputy commissioner Prashant Swami, assistant commissioner Sudarshan Patil, police inspector Gajanan Kalyankar, and assistant inspectors Kailas Lahane, Hareshwar Ghuge, and Bharat Pachole, inspected the scene. Traffic was diverted for the day, and temple darshan was suspended until further notice.

Why didn’t he stop?

The biggest question puzzling authorities and locals alike is why Magar didn’t stop after the first crash. Instead, he continued at full speed. After mowing down the devotees, he abandoned his vehicle and fled. However, local residents who recognised him alerted the police, who arrested him at his home within an hour. He was produced in court by 3 pm. His vehicle papers have been seized, and a blood test was ordered to check for alcohol or drug influence. “We are still probing the motive behind his reckless behaviour,” a senior police officer said.

Teacher, aspirant, but reckless?

Magar is the son of a retired teacher and is himself well-educated holding an engineering degree and a master’s in English. He teaches CBSE and ICSE students (Classes 5 to 12) at a private coaching centre. He had been preparing for UPSC and MPSC exams and reportedly missed qualifying by just a few marks recently. The fact that someone with such credentials acted so irresponsibly has left both the public and authorities stunned.

Temple trust steps in

After the incident, members of the Kala Ganpati temple trust visited the hospitals and assured full support to the affected families. “We have lost one of our own today,” a trustee told Lokmat Times. “We will ensure the families of Shewale, Chaube, and Radekar are not left alone.”