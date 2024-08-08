Speeding truck crashes into car; roadside stalls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj police station against a truck driver for recklessly driving and causing damage to two vehicles and a roadside stall three weeks ago.

On July 22, Babasaheb Karbhari Dhondere (of Golwadi) was seated in his car (bearing number MH-20, EG 8899) around 1.15 am, preparing to head home. Suddenly, an Eicher truck approached at high speed from behind, crashing into Dhondere’s car and two roadside stalls. The accident caused significant damage to both the truck, the car, and the two stalls. The truck driver, Ramkisan Prabhu Rathod (36, of Awhalwadi in Waghodi tehsil of Pune district), suffered fractures in both legs. Following Dhondere’s complaint, a case was registered against Rathod at the MIDC Waluj police station for causing the accident and damage. The assistant sub-inspector Ashok Jadhav is investigating the matter.