Speeding truck crashes, traffic halted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding Eisher truck met with an accident on the main route from Pandharpur to Kamgar Chowk, Waluj Mahanagar around 10 pm on Thursday.

The truck suddenly went over a divider and crashed into an electric pole, causing traffic to come to a temporary halt. Fortunately, a major mishap was avoided, and thanks to the prompt help of villagers, traffic was restored smoothly. According to reports, the Eisher truck bearing registration (MH-20-CT-0468) was speeding on the Pandharpur–Kamgar Chowk route. Near the Gram Panchayat office, the driver lost control, and the vehicle mounted the divider before hitting an electric pole. The incident quickly drew a crowd, but thankfully, no one was injured. Traffic was briefly disrupted due to the accident. However, local youth acted promptly, helping to remove the truck from the road and clearing the way so that vehicles could move again.