Speeding Truck Crushes Woman to Death

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A tragic accident occurred near Deolai Chowk on the Dhule–Solapur National Highway on Friday evening (November 7) around 7 pm, when a speeding ten-wheeler truck ran over a woman, killing her on the spot. Her husband and young daughter were injured in the mishap, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Preeti Bongane (30, Ekod Pahad village). Her husband Shivaji Bongane and daughter Shravani alias Pari sustained injuries. The accident caused a massive traffic jam that lasted for nearly two hours. Preeti worked at a private hospital. Her husband, Shivaji, was taking her home from work, with their five-year-old daughter also riding along on their moped (MH-20-HM-638). As they approached the highway from Renuka Mata Arch, ongoing roadwork near Deolai Chowk, under Chikalthana police jurisdiction, caused their vehicle to skid. Shivaji and the child fell to one side, while Preeti fell on the other. At that moment, a speeding ten-wheeler truck passed by and ran over Preeti, crushing her to death. The truck driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. Locals rushed to the spot, and teams from Satara and Chikalthana police stations soon arrived to manage the situation.

----------

Relatives protest, demand action against contractor

As news of the incident spread, residents of Ekod Pahad village rushed to the scene and staged a road blockade (rasta roko) on both sides of the highway. Locals claimed the accident resulted from negligence in the ongoing roadwork, which has been incomplete for months. The highway reportedly has cracks as deep as three inches, making it dangerous for two-wheelers. Angry protestors refused to move the body until police assured them of action against the contractor responsible for the damaged road. The blockade caused traffic jams stretching over five kilometers and halted movement for more than two hours. Eventually, after police intervention and assurances, the body was moved, and normal traffic resumed.

(Photo: Deceased woman Preeti Bongane)