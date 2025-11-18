Speeding truck kills motorcyclist

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic accident, around 11 pm on Monday, a speeding truck fatally collided with security guard Pundalik Dagdu Ahire (56, Shraddha Colony, Waluj), killing him on the spot.

Ahire worked as a security guard at a bank in Oasis Chowk. As usual, he was riding his motorcycle (MH 20 – HG 4844) to his night duty. Near Desi Phata, a truck (MH 10 – Z 1175) came at extremely high speed and directly hit the motorcycle. Due to the impact, Ahire was thrown far onto the road, and the motorcycle was severely damaged.

The complainant and son of victim, Shubham Ahire, learned about the accident from his friend Akash Jadhav. When he rushed to the spot, he found his father lying seriously injured on the road. The truck was still stopped at the location, loaded with cotton. According to onlookers, the truck driver, Nitin Dashrath Darphe (36, Irgaon, tehsil Gevrai, district Beed), was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Citizens and police immediately took the injured Pundalik to GMCH, but doctors declared him dead after examination. Shubham Pundalik Ahire (25) filed a complaint at the Waluj Police Station, stating that his father died because the truck driver, in a drunken state, drove recklessly. He demanded strict action against the driver for this negligence. Waluj police conducted a panchanama and have begun further investigation.