Spelling Bee contest at Motiwala School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Amanullah Motiwala School organised spelling bee competition for students from the 5th to 7th class in order to increase their vocabulary.

First prize winners were: Shiza Fatema Kalim Khan (5th), Zikra Fatema Azeem Khan (6th) and Amena Naushin Navid Ahmed (7th). Headmaster Khan Jameel Ahmed presided. Syed Moinuddin was the programme incharge. Headmistress (Primary) Wasiunnisa Siddiqui was present.