Spiritual fervour marks Kunjvan festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

During the conclusion ceremony of the Kunjvan festival on Sunday, Acharya Shri Prasannasagarji Maharaj delivered a profound message on the power of good deeds and self-belief.

The Mokshalyanak festival of Bhagwan and Rathotsav, featuring Acharya Shri Prasannasagarji Maharaj and Munishree Piyushsagarji Maharaj, concluded amid a devout gathering.

The day began with the ceremonial hoisting of the flag during the morning Jaap and Nitya Pooja, followed by Keval Kalyanak Pooja and Mokshagaman rituals.

A grand Vihar Rath Yatra, with 108 horses, three elephants and 10 chariots, mesmerised the city in the afternoon. The evening witnessed the Anand Yatra and Mangal Aarti of Shri Antarmana Acharya, accompanied by awards presentation in the presence of Acharya Shri. Community members were present in large numbers.