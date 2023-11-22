Spontaneous response to health check up camp

Organized on the occasion of Rajendra Darda's birthday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of Lokmat Group's Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda's birthday, the free asthma and allergy check-up and treatment camp organized by Mahaveer International, a social charitable organization, received a spontaneous response, said medical superintendent Dr Sanmati Thole on Tuesday.

Various free health camps are organized every year on the birthday of Lokmat editor in chief Rajendra Darda by the organization. The free camp which was conducted this year also got a good response. Patients from different parts of the city took advantage of the camp. Medicines were distributed to 21 patients in the camp. President Paras Tated, Paras Chhajed, Mahaveer Sethi, Dr Akshay Thole and others took efforts for the success of the camp.