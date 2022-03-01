Sports Day at Greenfield Intl

Aurangabad, March 1:

Greenfield International School celebrated its Annual Sports Day with great zest, recently. Sports week was celebrated under which different individual as well as group games were played.

The winners were honoured with medals and certificates. The winning groups were awarded trophies by principal Priyanka Ghare. Acts like march past, PT, Zumba, Lezim and Lathi-Kathi were performed by the children.

Guests of honour were Retd Major Pratap Bhosale, Lekh Mithawala and International Pistol Shooter Harshada Nithave.

Sports teacher Mukhtar Syed guided children. Teaching as well as non-teaching staff worked for the event.