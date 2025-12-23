Sports Day at The Evolvers Nest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Evolvers Nest PreSchool celebrated its Sports Day with great enthusiasm, recently. The event began with an impressive march past by the Senior KG students, followed by the ceremonial torch lighting.

A special highlight of the day was the beautiful drill performance by the Senior KG, thoughtfully themed on nature and its five elements. Throughout the event, students participated with immense excitement and confidence, while parents cheered wholeheartedly and enjoyed every moment.