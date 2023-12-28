Sports fest at PSBA Pre-Primary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: PSBA pre-primary English School organised the annual sports festival recently. Administrator Samruddhi Bhosekar and principal Swati Kolte were the chief guests. The students of different classes competed in various sports like collecting the chocolate, box race, hurdle race, lemon and spoon.

School president Dr Sanjivani Bhosekar appreciated head of the sports department Dr Abhijeet Deshmukh and all the teaching and non-teaching staff for their efforts.