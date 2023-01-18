Sports Week at Bhondawe Public School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 18, 2023 08:10 PM 2023-01-18T20:10:02+5:30 2023-01-18T20:10:02+5:30
NCC students took part in a parade. Principal Ravi Dabhade made an introductory speech. Students of pre-primary and primary ...
NCC students took part in a parade. Principal Ravi Dabhade made an introductory speech. Students of pre-primary and primary presented various dances. Sports festival included Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Volleyball and Athletics.
Sugandha Mishra conducted the programme. Student council president Anmol Senwal proposed a vote of thanks. Secretary Meenakshi Bhondawe, coordinator Rani Sawant and others took efforts for the success.Open in app