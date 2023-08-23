Spot admission round for B Tech, M Tech in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The University Department of Chemical Technology (UDCT) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will hold the institute-level spot admission round for the vacant seats of B Tech (Pharmaceutical Technology and Food Technology) and M. Tech. (Drugs and Pharmaceuticals).

The round for the first B Tech will be held on August 24 for M Tech it is on August 28. The university decided to conduct the spot admission round as some seats remained vacant after the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the academic year 2023-24.

The UDCT is inviting applications from eligible candidates for admission to first-year courses with specialisations in Pharmaceuticals and Fine Chemicals Technology and Food Technology and first-year M. Tech. (Chemical) program with specializations in Drugs and Pharmaceuticals for vacant seats after CAP rounds.

The eligibility criteria for admission will be as per the rules and regulations of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra. Candidate should report to the admission authority on the given dates at UDCT, Bamu. All admissions will be done on a pure merit basis.