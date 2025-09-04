Spot admission round for MBA & MCA courses in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajiagar: The city and Dharashiv sub-campus of the Management Science Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will conduct an institute-level spot admission round for the MBA/MCA courses at 10 am, on September 9.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell conducted the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds for the master courses in the Management and Computer Application for the academic year

2025-2026. Around 60 seats remained vacant.

Following this, the department decided to conduct the spot admission round in the city and the Dharashiv sub-campus at 10 am on September 9. The aspirants will have to register and verify documents between 10 am and 12 noon.

The provisional merit list will be displayed at 1 am while candidates will be able to submit their grievance against the list from 1 pm to 2 pm.

The final merit list will be released at 2.30 pm and candidates will be allowed to confirm the admission.

--Aspiring candidates must have appeared for MCA/MBA CET-2025 and subsequent verification of required documents at the Facilitation Centre.