Spot admission round for MBA & MCA seats today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The spot admission round for the vacant seats in MBA and MBA in the Management Science Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will be held at 10 am on September 9.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell announced that those students who appeared for the Common Entrance Tests of MBA and MCA can take admission to probable vacant seats in the spot admission round for the Department.

The aspirants will have to visit the Management Science Department along with the required original documents and verified documents. Director of the Department Dr Farooque Khan appealed to students interested in seeking admission to the courses to participate spot admissions round.