'Spot Admission' round in Chem Tech Dept

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The spot admission round will be held in the Chemical Technology Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on November 15 for vacant seats in M.Pharmacy courses.

The admission process for M.Tech Chemical Drugs and Pharmaceuticals and M.Tech Food Technology courses was completed in the main campus of the university. The seats are being filled through the State Common Entrance Test Cell.

In the second phase, admission will be offered for 12 vacant seats each in the M.Pharm Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance and M.Pharm Pharmaceuticals courses. The seats remaining vacant after the second round will be given under 'Spot Admission' on Saturday. Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, Head of Department, appealed to the concerned students to attend this round.