Spot inspection of reservations demarcated in Development Plan soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The committee constituted by the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth to scrutinise the reservations proposed in the rough draft of the city Development Plan held its first meeting in the presence of the additional commissioner Ranjit Patil on Wednesday.

The committee experts instructed on conducting surveys and spot inspections of all the reservations demarcated in the plan and jotting down the status of municipal corporation properties in the city.

The committee was headed by the additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi, but he has been transferred recently, therefore, his charge has been handed over to his counterpart Ranjit Patil.

The main discussion in today’s meeting was on reservations made by the DP-Unit in the rough draft. The reservations in slums, densely populated areas, and reservations for roads, schools, playgrounds, primary health centers, hospitals, colleges, parks, community centres, crematoriums, graveyards, etc were discussed. The meeting also discussed reserved land for building government and semi-government offices in the future. The marking of green reservations in legal housing societies situated in yellow zones was discussed at length. Lastly, the civic officials were also instructed to conduct a survey noting down the current condition of municipal properties in the city.

As reported earlier, the publication of the plan has become the talk of the town as the town planning section of the municipal corporation is receiving large number of objections relating to the wrong marking of reservations. Hence the civic chief decided to form the committee. The committee will be going through the shortcomings in the rough draft in a month and submit the report to the administrator.