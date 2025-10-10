Spot speech contest on World Mental Health Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Happy Family Hospital, Azad Chowk (N-6) and the Women and Children's Happiness Centre, Kanchanwadi jointly organised a Spot Speech (Extempore) Competition recently to mark the World Mental Health Day 2025.

Senior psychiatrists Dr A A Quadri, Dr Sana Quadri Khilji, and Dr Faisal Ahmed Khilji guided the organisers.

This year's theme was ‘Access to Services - Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies.’ More than 60 students from classes 9 to 12 across the city participated and addressed the real-life situations such as how to control anger, how to say no to drugs, and how to handle examination pressure. The competition was conducted in English, Hindi, Marathi, and Urdu. The panel of judges included Dr Ajay Nilangekar, Dr Rafiuddin Nasir, and Dr Humaira Ansari.

Winners were: 1 - Ayesha Farheen, Roots and Wings School; 2 - Zaki Farooqui, Green Fields School; 3 - Arisha Sayyed, Stepping Stones; consolation: Azka Khan, Roots and Wings School and Falguni Kakde, River Dale School.