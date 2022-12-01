Spurned lover threatens girl to break her arranged marriage

Aurangabad

A spurned lover threatened the girl to break her arranged marriage and marry him or he will send their common photos to her to-be-husband. On the complaint of the victim, a case has been registered with Cidco police station. The accused has been identified as Vaibhav Uttam Raut (Wankhedenagar).

Police said, the complainant girl while studying in a college in the city met accused Vaibhav. They both clicked photos together as friends. Later, Vaibhav started compelling her to marry him but she refused. Then he started following her wherever she went.

Meanwhile, the girl’s marriage was arranged with another boy and they got engaged. When Vaibhav came to know about it, he along with his sister started pressuring the girl to break her arranged marriage and marry Vaibhav. He also threatened that he will send their photos to her proposed husband.

The girl then lodged a complaint against Vaibhav with Cidco police station while under the guidance of PI Sambhaji Pawar, PSI Ramesh Rathod is further investigating the case.