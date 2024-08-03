Sr Asst Manvatkar passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vikas Vasudeo Manvatkar, the senior assistant working in the Chemical Technology Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Saturday morning. He was 56 and leaves behind wife, two sons and extended family.

The last rites were performed on him at Jalgaon Road crematorium. Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Department head Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and leader of the university employees union Dr Kailas Pathrikar consoled Manvatkar’s family members.