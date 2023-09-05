Sr college teachers agitate for grant

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Maharashtra Rajya Kriti Samit staged a demonstration in front of the office of the joint director of Higher Education (Chhatrapati Sambahjinagar region) on Teachers’ Day on Tuesday for their different demands including providing 100 per cent grants to 78 senior colleges.

In a memorandum submitted to the Principal Secretary of Higher and Technical Education, through the joint director, it was stated that their members have been agitating at Azad Maidan for the past seven months for the grant.

-“How can we celebrate Teachers as they have been leading the lives for grant post past 23 years in the hope of getting the grant. Some of the teachers will retire. The proposal of grants to the 78 colleges is pending in the department. The inspection was done thrice while the minister gave assurance in two Assembly sessions. The Finance Department submitted the proposal to the Higher and Technical Education Department in March month. But, the proposal was sent back after the minister’s signature,” the agitators said. They said that there was much delay in the approval process of the proposal.

“The is an advertisement about ‘Dynamic Government’ but there is no file getting speed. It should be noted that Ph D and NET/SET qualified teachers are also on hungry families of the country,” they added. Dr Bhausaheb Jhirpe, Dr Shivaji Jadhav, Dr Ganesh Shinde and others were present.