Sr college teachers upset over halting promotion process

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Government has stopped the promotion of senior college teachers under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) due to the implementation of the model code of conduct.

This has sparked anger among teaching faculty members across the State. Teachers' unions have warned of strong agitation at the offices of all joint directors in the State if the process is not resumed.

A delegation led by National Secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaishanik Mahasangh Dr Pradeep Khedkar, met the Higher Education Director in Pune on Monday and submitted a memorandum.

In the memorandum, it was stated that this is legally incorrect and unjust to stop the promotion process by citing the election model code of conduct under the CAS, which is not a new recruitment but a promotion based on service rights.

Referring to the Government decision dated 08 March 2019, the CAS benefit is applicable to eligible teachers from the date of the interview. “Stopping the process will directly affect the service seniority, annual salary increment, retirement benefits, and pension amount of the teachers and will cause huge financial loss, which should be seriously considered”, it was mentioned in the memorandum.

Principal Minal Bhonde, Principal Smita Deshmukh, DR Dilip Arjune, Dr Anil Kulkarni and others were present.