Sr journalist’s address at Winchester School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Senior journalist and Managing Editor of Arab News, Saudi Arabia Siraj Wahab addressed students at Winchester International School as part of the series of motivational lectures being organised by the school.

He and his wife Dilhaj Siraj were welcomed by principal/director Dr Afsar Khan. Siraj motivated students to join journalism as this profession has a lot of scope of getting better jobs and serving the country by honest and sincere reporting. He threw light on various aspects of journalism like investigative, political, crime and business. The informative and useful talk was appreciated by everyone. Vice principal Neha Mehveen Khan prepared the programme while supervisor Humaira Hashmi was the anchor.