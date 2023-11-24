Sri Ram temple Pranapratistha ceremony on Jan 22

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The residents of Karmad village will celebrate the Pranapratistha ceremony of Sri Ram Temple on January 22, 2024, coinciding with the ceremony of Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. People from all religions have been working tirelessly to prepare for this momentous occasion.

The construction of the Sri Ram temple has been completed. Marble for the idol has been procured from Vietnam, and the idol itself is being crafted in Jaipur. The three-day ceremony will commence on January 20 and will include hom havan, kirtan, and the Pranapratistha ceremony itself. The youth and women of the village are taking an active part in the preparations.